Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): Aiming to improve inter-state connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation of an RCC bridge over river Dhansari on the Udalguri-Bhairabkunda Road under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) project for the year 2021-22.

The RCC bridge is also likely to boost the socio-economic conditions of the people living along the border.

The bridge will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 34.42 crore and is intended to be completed by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that once the construction is completed, the bridge would yield significant socio-economic benefit to the people living in Udalguri and Darrang district in particular and other parts of the state in general.

"This bridge would also shorten the time to travel to Western Arunachal Pradesh including Tawang which is a very popular international tourist hub of this region. The bridge would also give a major boost to the tourism potential of Bhairabkunda and will also help generate employment," he said in a programme held at Bhairabkunda.

Stating that the development of roads infrastructure is 'a priority' for the State government, CM Sarma further said that the Assam government has implemented the "Goodwill project" in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and has already sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the construction of roads and bridges. It will also help carry out various developmental works in the region, he said.

He further underscored that the state government is taking up a mega roads infrastructure project under Chief Minister's Paki Path Nirmaan Achoni, Unnata Paki Path Nirmaan Achani, Path Nabikaran Achoni and Mothauri Pokikaran Achoni under which all-weather roads would be constructed across Assam.

Sarma also informed that the Assam government has procured 5 lakh MT paddy from the farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,940 till this date.

"The MSP amount would be increased to above Rs 2,000 from next year," he announced.

Assam Chief Minister further added that they have decided to hike the daily wages of the tea garden workers and aim at constructing 2,000 Anganwadi Centres in the state.

He informed that the state government has planned to raise five new commando battalions and will be providing 10,000 government jobs during September.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, BTR Chief Pramod Bodo, Deputy Chief of BTR and MLA Gobinda Basumatary, MLA Ganesh Limbu, Adviser of NEC Navin Kumar, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary of PWD (Roads) Rajesh Kemprai, Chairman FISHFED Gurujyoti Das, former minister Rihon Daimary were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

