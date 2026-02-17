Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) President made serious allegations against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, demanding that the "truth be revealed" regarding the land belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib and Gurdwara Bhatta Sahib, Kotla Nihang Khan, according to an official statement

The matter is not being brought to the attention of the Sangat. Initially, it was stated that no wrongdoing had occurred, but then reports of action emerged, which raises questions.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel Building, Father Alleges Harassment by Staff; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Giani Harpreet Singh stated that land donated by a Bibi for Gurdwara Bhatta Sahib in 2002 was later sold at a very low price, even though the land was located on the main highway.

He questioned the necessity of selling the land and, if it had to be sold, why it was disposed of at such a low price. "As per the SGPC Act, whenever land belonging to a Gurdwara is sold, alternative land must be purchased in exchange. However, he added that there is still no clarity on how the ₹39.43 crore received from GMADA in lieu of Gurdwara Amb Sahib's land has been utilised or whether any new property has been acquired.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Battery Rental Plan.

Singh has alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal is encouraging the arbitrary conduct of the SGPC.

He demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the purchase and sale of Gurdwara properties since 1999. He also announced that a Panthak conference would be held in Anandpur Sahib on March 3, where the future vision of the Panth would be presented to the Sangat.

Earlier, Giani Harpreet Singh held a meeting with party workers in Amritsar. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that not only political issues but also important questions related to the Panth were discussed during the meeting.

Referring to a political rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, Giani Harpreet Singh said that the presence of officials holding constitutional and highly respected positions on the political platform has raised concerns among people.

He said that political rallies are preparations for the upcoming elections, and the participation of these officials is inappropriate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)