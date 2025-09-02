Hojai (Assam) [India], September 2 (ANI): In a landmark step towards women's empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of seed capital under the Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Hojai Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

At a ceremonial event, 31,910 self-help group members received cheques worth Rs 10,000 each, amounting to nearly Rs 32 crore.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The beneficiaries are engaged in a wide range of livelihood activities, including goat rearing, dairy production, paddy cultivation, poultry farming, handicrafts, piggery and fisheries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that empowering women is central to the vision of a prosperous Assam.

Also Read | School Holiday in Jammu: All Schools in Jammu Division To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Inclement Weather; Conduct Online Classes Wherever Possible, Says Directorate.

"When we empower a woman, we empower the entire society. Our government has taken up this mission to make women self-reliant, so that they can become equal partners in the journey of Assam's progress," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this seed capital would enable them to scale up their ventures and contribute significantly to the rural economy.

"This initiative will give a new dimension to women's empowerment in Assam," he added.

Dr. Sarma also spoke about the series of upcoming welfare measures. He said that beginning September, the government would extend an additional subsidy of Rs 250 per beneficiary for the purchase of LPG cylinders under the Orunodoi scheme.

"From November next year, ration card holders would also be able to buy rice, sugar and salt at affordable prices," he said.

Urging the women to make the best use of the initial seed capital, the Chief Minister said that those who utilise the amount productively would qualify for enhanced assistance of Rs 25,000, followed by Rs 50,000.

"Out of 40 lakh women in Assam, 10 lakh have already become lakhpatis. With schemes like this, we hope to see many more such success stories," he remarked.

Today's distribution drive in Hojai forms part of a larger statewide mission under which the government aims to disburse Rs 3,200 crore to women entrepreneurs. Dr. Sarma reiterated that the ultimate goal is to transform Assam into a more self-reliant state by creating opportunities for women at the grassroots.

The function was attended by Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Ramkrishna Ghosh and Shibu Mishra; Chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Shiladitya Deb, Chairperson of Hojai Zila Parishad Junti Bora, Chairperson of Hojai Municipality Board Chaturthi Rani Biswas, Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi along with the District Commissioner, senior officials and local dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)