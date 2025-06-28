Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday shared the development project aimed towards making the trip to the temple more accessible and time-efficient

He said, "A ropeway will be constructed from Kamakhya station to Kamakhya temple and another ropeway will be constructed from Sonaram field to Kamakhya temple. Work on both ropeways is going on. The process of floating a tender has already been done. A feasibility study for many other ropeways is going on."

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: Law College Student Gang Raped 'For Rejecting' Marriage Proposal From Prime Accused; Shocking Details Emerge.

The construction of both ropeways to Kamakhya Temple holds significance as it will provide a great alternative and potentially faster mode of transportation for devotees and tourists visiting the temple, thereby reducing travel time. Better accessibility will also enhance tourism, thereby boosting the state's economy.

CM Biswa offered his prayer at Kamakhya Temple two days after the Ambuachi festival ended. "Ambubachi Festival ended two days ago, but I could not come here earlier due to the large number of devotees here. I received the opportunity to have the darshan of Maa Kamakhya today", he added.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 2 Days, Rain Likely to Bring Relief From Heat.

He visited the temple with his family to offer prayers and wished for the well-being of the people of Assam.

He thanked the Temple management committee and Tourism Department and added, "I thank the Temple Management Committee, Tourism Department, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and others for organising the Ambubachi Festival."

The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of Assam's most revered Hindu festivals, commenced on June 22 at the historic Kamakhya Temple, located atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, and concluded on June 26. The annual event commemorates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, believed to be the embodiment of feminine power. After conducting Ambubachi Prabritti rituals, the main door of the Kamakhya temple closed on June 22 and reopened on June 26.

The event draws devotees from across India and abroad. Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. It is one of the most revered centres of Tantric practices and is regarded as one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)