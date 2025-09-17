Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a 15-day camp to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, followed by 26000 health screening camps across the state.

While speaking to the reporters in Guwahati, the Assam CM mentioned that blood donation camps and economic help will be provided to women under the Arunodoi scheme.

"To celebrate the 75th birthday of PM Modi, in Assam we are organising a 15-day program. In this program, women's health screening will be done. 26,000 camps will be organised. In every Assembly constituency, a mega health screening camp will be organised. In 'seva pakhwara', we will organise blood donation camps...we will provide economic help to new writers. Under our Arunodoi scheme, 30 lakh women will be included. At the same time, we will provide a fresh boost to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," Sarma told reporters.

Sarma also hailed PM Modi, considering him a matter of pride for the nation, and said that he is taking India towards becoming a developed country.

"It is the 75th birthday of PM Narendra Modi. It is a matter of pride for us that our PM is serving the nation continuously and taking the country towards being a developed nation. PM has given a lot of things to the people of Assam.

Earlier today, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received from across the globe.

In a touching post on X, he shared that the people's faith and affection are a tremendous source of strength for him, reinforcing his commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat. I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Narendra Modi posted on 'X'.

PM Modi also acknowledged various social service endeavours by Indians, praising their inherent goodness and courage.

"People across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days. This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours," added PM Modi's 'X' post.

The Prime Minister said that the countless wishes, blessings and messages are a source of inspiration and strength for him.

"Gratitude to Jana Shakti. I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

