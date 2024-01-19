Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the 11th meeting of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Society in Shillong.

The meeting was chaired by the Union Home Minister and President of NESAC Society, Amit Shah.

The discussions revolved around space technology development and usage in North East, a statement from the Assam Chief Minister Office said.

The meeting was also attended by the Union Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, and Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his pleasure to attend the meeting.

Taking to social media platform, X, he said, "Meghalaya has been actively engaged with NESAC in various projects like mapping of water resources & reservoirs, catchment areas & forest cover, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, etc. The Government of Meghalaya is thankful to the support from NESAC in all its endeavours and will continue to collaborate in similar areas of interest for the development of the state."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Union Minister Reddy felicitated ISRO Chairman.

In a post on his X handle, Reddy said, "Felicitated and Congratulated Shri S. Somnath, Chairman @isro today on the sidelines of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) meeting in Shillong, Meghalaya. Under his leadership, ISRO has successfully launched several maiden initiatives in space exploration and continues to make proud." He also posted an image with Somnath.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) was established as a joint initiative of Department of Space (DOS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) and came into being on 5th of September, 2000.

The Centre helps in augmenting the developmental process in the region by providing the advanced space technology support. (ANI)

