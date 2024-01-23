Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): As a part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday distributed ration cards to the beneficiaries of two different programmes held at Jorhat and Dergaon.

As many as 34,459 and 4,505 beneficiary families of Jorhat and Dergaon Legislative Assembly Constituencies have been entitled to get the new ration cards under NFSA.

Speaking in a programme at JDSA Field in Jorhat, Chief Minister Sarma said that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been relentlessly working for every underprivileged section of society.

As a part of that, the state government has taken an ambitious step to distribute ration cards to new beneficiaries under Assembly Constituency all over the state.

He also said that 1,77,651 families had ration cards in Jorhat constituency until December last year, and 5,02,195 people benefited from this.

Now the government is taking steps to issue new ration cards to 34,459 families in Jorhat Assembly constituency, and as a result, an additional 1,19,049 people will benefit, the Chief Minister added.

Distribution of new cards to the beneficiaries will give a special impetus to the journey of developed India initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government has been working for the development of underprivileged sections of society and to ensure food security for every person in the state.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Tapan Kumar Gogoi, MLAs Hitendranath Goswami and Bhabendra Nath Saikia, CEM of Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Pratap Kachari, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later, in Jorhat, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of underconstruction projects and several upgrade projects in the district in a meeting held at Jorhat Circuit House.

The meeting discussed the ongoing projects, including statue of Veer Lachit Borphukan, integrated district commissioner office, district sports stadium complex, freedom struggle park, skill development centre, etc.

In addition, he also reviewed the progress of the implementation of the decisions of the cabinet meeting held in Jorhat, which adopted several development schemes.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Assam in February.

In Dergaon, the Chief Minister said that the 4,505 new Ration Cards distributed today will bring the total number of beneficiaries in Dergaon LAC to 13,787.

He also said that the state government, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, has taken various initiatives to take the welfare of the people to a new level.

He also said that the foundation stone of a new college in Dergaon will be laid soon, and the state government has a plan to set up an auditorium in Dergaon.

The government has already approved several road construction proposals to improve communication in Dergaon, he added.

He said that the government will officially upgrade Dergaon as a Sub District on 1st May of the current year.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Biswajit Phukan, Rupjyoti Kurmi and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary today paid tributes to Netaji.

The Chief Minister during his visit also handed over cheques worth Rs 2.5 lakh to each of victims' families of Dergaon road accidents from State government.

He also mentioned that on the ill-fated day of the bus accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned him and, besides expressing his sorrow and condolences over the deaths of the individuals, announced Rs 2 lakh to the victim families from the central government. (ANI)

