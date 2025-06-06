Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): As part of an initiative by the Department of Forest and Environment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended the World Environment Day event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He flagged off 129 vehicles allocated to the Forest and Environment Department to support ongoing environmental protection efforts.

He also launched a dedicated web portal and distributed arms to the commandos of three battalions of the Assam Forest Protection Force.

CM Sarma said that, Assam in line with global observance, is marking World Environment Day today. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal encouraging citizens to plant a sapling in the name of their mother and stated that a portal has been launched to facilitate this initiative.

"Through the portal, individuals can upload photographs of saplings planted and continue to update their growth over time. In 2024, the Government of India had requested the planting of 70 lakh saplings under this initiative, and the Assam Government exceeded this target by planting over 22 lakh saplings," he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would see wider participation in the current year.

The Chief Minister further informed that the newly launched portal, supported by artificial intelligence and satellite technology, would enable real-time monitoring of deforestation and forest land degradation, allowing for timely interventions.

He highlighted that since the current government assumed office, a third battalion of the Forest Protection Force was constituted, and arms were distributed to the unit to enhance its operational capacity. Addressing the earlier lack of vehicles in various forest ranges and divisions, he stated that the state government had flagged off 129 vehicles today and would procure additional ones for territorial ranges to support field operations more effectively.

Regarding plastic waste management, CM Sarma stated that the Government of India is working towards the ban on single-use plastics, and the Assam Government would implement related measures accordingly.

He mentioned that approximately 600 mineral water bottling units have been set up by the youth of the state and said that the state government has successfully enforced a ban on 500 ml water bottles. Additionally, he said that the Assam Government, in collaboration with Oil India, is working to establish biofuel production units in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar, Tezpur, and Guwahati. He added that plastic waste would be collected and supplied to these units for biofuel generation, which is expected to significantly contribute to waste reduction.

Also present at the event were Minister for Environment & Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary, MLA Diganta Kalita, Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Protection Force Sandeep Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Dr Vinay Gupta, along with other senior officials. (ANI)

