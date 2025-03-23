Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Dibrugarh from 20th to 23rd March marked a significant step in strengthening governance and accelerating development in Upper Assam.

Over the four days, the Chief Minister engaged in key meetings, policy decisions, and public interactions, reinforcing the government's commitment to addressing regional concerns and ensuring effective administration, according to an official press release.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met 60 organizations and 135 individuals from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Charaideo, listening to their concerns and ensuring direct communication with the people. These appointments helped facilitate faster decision-making and resolution of various issues affecting the region.

A crucial highlight of the visit was the 155th Cabinet Meeting held on 20th March 2025 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dibrugarh. The Cabinet deliberated on 32 agenda items, leading to several key approvals.

Some notable decisions included the state-level celebration of Late Golap Borbora's Birth Centenary on 29th August 2025, the condonation of overaged candidates in ANM and Staff Nurse recruitment exams, renaming Goalpara Civil Hospital as Martyr Nidhanu Ram Rajbongshi Civil Hospital, and the creation of Simen-Sissitongani Development Block in Dhemaji District.

The Cabinet also approved significant initiatives like Health & Wellness Camps across all Gaon Panchayats, VCDCs, and Urban Local Bodies from 31st March 2025 and the improvement of 207 Tea Garden Roads in 12 districts under NABARD with an allocation of Rs262.20 crore.

In addition to the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister chaired several high-level review meetings, attended by the Chief Secretary, Senior Secretaries, District Commissioners, SPs, and officials from various departments. Review meetings for Dibrugarh, Demow, Dhemaji, and Dhakuakhana Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) were conducted to assess the progress of government initiatives.

Special discussions were held on Dibrugarh Artificial Flood Management and meetings were conducted with Moran Janagosthi and Matak Janagosthi Organizations. A video conference was also held with the Home Department, Mines & Minerals Department, DGP, and DC & SP of Dima Hasao District to discuss administrative and security matters.

Additionally, the Chief Minister met with BJP office bearers from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts and had dinner with them on 22nd March 2025.

During his stay, the Chief Minister also disposed of 29 eFiles and approved 18 Assembly Questions from the CM Secretariat, Dibrugarh. Furthermore, 106 U.O. letters were issued to Cabinet Ministers, Senior Secretaries, and Police Officers, addressing various policy matters and projects.

The Chief Minister also signed three crucial D.O. letters to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Union Minister (Chemicals & Fertilizers), and Secretary (Department of Fertilizers, Govt. of India), highlighting key developmental concerns of the region.

As part of his field visits, the Chief Minister inspected the proposed Assembly Building and MLA Hostel in Dibrugarh. He also visited the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL) at Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, reviewing the industrial progress and discussing future expansion plans.

Demonstrating the government's commitment to environmental conservation, Earth Hour was observed at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dibrugarh, on 22nd March 2025 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. During this time, all lights were turned off, and earthen lamps and candles were lit, spreading awareness about the importance of reducing carbon footprints and protecting the environment.

The four-day visit to Dibrugarh has reaffirmed the Assam Government's dedication to efficient governance, infrastructure development, and socio-economic growth in Upper Assam. The proactive approach taken during this visit is expected to accelerate the implementation of various government policies, ensuring better service delivery and holistic development for the region. (ANI)

