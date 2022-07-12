Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas of Chirang and Bongaigaon districts of the state and heard the grievances of the victims.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

"Visited Laokhriguri relief camp in Chirang district, which bore the brunt of flood caused by Nijla river, and reviewed the facilities there. Also visited erosion-hit areas in Laokhriguri & asked Water Resources Dept to draw up a long-term plan to protect these areas from floods," tweeted the Assam Chief Minister.

Yesterday, The Fisheries Minister of Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya, said on Monday that the fish farmers who incurred massive losses in the devastating Assam floods will be granted aid by the state government in order to revitalise the state's fish industry.

The disasters have claimed 192 lives in the state so far.

Around 2.40 lakh hectares of cropland in 34 districts have been affected by the flood.

Nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts are still affected by the deluge. 38751 people have still lodged in 114 relief camps in eight districts.

Recently, two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams visited the affected areas to assess the damage.(ANI)

