Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam's senior Congress leader Raju Prasad Sarma was found hanging at the office of a cremation ground here on Tuesday, a police officer said.

He left behind a note stating that nobody was responsible for his death.

Initial probe suggests that he died by suicide but all angles are being looked into, the officer said.

Sarma (65) was unmarried and a deeply religious person, party sources said.

He would frequently visit cremation grounds and meditate there, the sources said.

His body, following post-mortem, was brought to party headquarters, where senior leaders, including state president Bhupen Bora, paid their tribute.

The Congress leader's body was later handed over to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, honouring his wish.

A staunch Congressman, Sarma had served the party in different capacities over the past 40 years and was also associated with several social organisations.

