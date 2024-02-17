Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled Golaghat District Congress Committee from his position following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Dadu Taye, Ex DCC President, Golaghat, from Indian National Congress party with immediate effect," the APCC said in a statement.

A few days ago, Dadu Taye, who is also known as close to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was seen with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Golaghat while the Chief Minister visited Golaghat district.

On February 14, Congress faced another major setback after two more MLAs of Assam extended their support to the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Two Congress MLAs, Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, have extended their support to the BJP-led Assam government and on Wednesday met Assam Chief Minister at his office in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, two more Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government.

"Today, two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that, in the coming days, more senior Congress leaders will extend their support to the state government.

He further said, "Assam will become a state where all MLAs will support state government and central government. Now, people are very happy with the kind of work that PM Modi is doing in Assam. State Govt is also trying to complement it, it's a double-engine government. In heart and mind, there is no opposition in Assam but because of certain compulsion, they are in opposition. Now, people are breaking that compulsion and coming closer to us..." (ANI)

