In the BJP-ruled state of Assam, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been charged by the police "with reference to wanton acts of violence" during their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state on Tuesday, January 23. However, according to DGP Assam, GP Singh, the case has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through an SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Kanhaiya Kumar by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Case Against Rahul Gandhi Transferred to CID Assam

"...Case transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through an SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam," DGP Assam, GP Singh. pic.twitter.com/3ePLMIiVqN — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

