Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached the Majuli region of Assam on its sixth day on Friday, January 19, 2024. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took part in the cultural program during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli today. In the video, Gandhi can be seen wearing a 'Bajrang Bali' mask and holding a mace in his hand upon request by the locals. For the unversed, Sri Sri Samaguri Satra of Majuli is a major centre of attraction for tourists for its unique mask-making tradition. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Meets Bikers on Way to Yatra in Nagaland’s Mokokchung (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Participates in Cultural Program in Majuli

#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became a part of a cultural program during his visit to Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. At the request of the people, he wore the mask of 'Bajrang Bali' and held a mace in his hand.… pic.twitter.com/zK54d1BLdc — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)