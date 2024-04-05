Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara West MLA Alhaz Abdul Rashid Mondal over allegations of anti-party activities against them.

It has been alleged that Mondal was deliberately "violating party discipline" and getting involved in "many anti-party activities", which has raised questions in the minds of party workers, said the notice issued by Assam Congress general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi on Thursday.

"They have categorically mentioned your direct involvement against the party's Dhubri Lok Sabha candidate Rakibul Hussain," it said.

Mondal was asked to reply to the notice within two days as to why action should not be taken against him for violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities.

