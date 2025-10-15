Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to the Judicial custody in connection with Zubeen Garg death case, on Wednesday.

The police remand of other two accused, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, will end on October 17. All seven were arrested following the death of the popular Assamese singer on September 19, 2025.

Earlier, the Assam Police produced five of the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case before a court in Guwahati on Wednesday. Speaking with ANI, SIT chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, "We had arrested seven people, and the police custody of five persons has been completed, so we are producing them before the court today. The custody of the remaining two will be over the day after tomorrow."

He added that two witnesses were already present at the CID office, and their statements were being recorded. "One more is likely to come today. That takes the total to 10 people who have appeared before the CID. Yesterday, we received a communication requesting that we provide the names of officers who will be visiting Singapore for an investigation, which is a standard process. We are waiting for their response..." he said.

He further stated, "We are not seeking further remand; if future remand is required on new facts, we will ask for it."

Earlier, Special DGP Gupta said that three NRIs have arrived from Singapore and recorded their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.Gupta said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the post-mortem report to the court.

Singer, Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death. (ANI)

