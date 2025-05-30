Majuli (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): In a deeply spiritual and culturally significant event, the devotees of the revered Dakhinpat Satra in Majuli gathered at Afala Ghat on Friday morning to offer prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra River.

The special ceremony, conducted by priests of the Satra, was held with the hope that the river will continue to protect Majuli--the world's largest river island--and ensure the safety of those who depend on it daily.

Majuli, the world's largest river island, is the core of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism and the land of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries).

The prayer ceremony was attended by not only the Satra devotees but also officials from the Inland Water Transport Department, ferry drivers, and small business owners who operate at Aflamukh Ghat. For them, the Brahmaputra is not only a source of livelihood but also a vital lifeline that connects Majuli to the rest of Assam.

Janardan Deva Goshwami (Satriya, Dakhinpat Grihasrami Satra) told ANI, "Today, we offered prayers to the mighty Brahmaputra here at Aflamukh Ghat of Dakhinpat. Along with us, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) officials also participated in the puja. We performed the rituals in the traditional way of Dakhinpat Satra, praying for our safety. Many ferries and passengers travel to Majuli from Jorhat by river only. So, we also prayed for their safety and well-being."

Dulal Saikia (Inland Water Transport, Employee) said, "We are offering puja to the mighty River Brahmaputra today. Every day, many ferries travel to Majuli and return to Jorhat. Both government and private ferries operate on the Brahmaputra, and thousands of passengers cross the river daily. That is why we offer prayers to the River Brahmaputra every year--for our safety and well-being. We also pray for the protection of our Majuli, especially during the monsoon season when floods often threaten the island.

The rituals highlight the significance of the mighty Brahmaputra River to the islanders of Majuli.

The Brahmaputra has always played a significant role in the lives of the riverine people. Therefore, the Brahmaputra is worshipped at various times with the hope of protection from erosion in Majuli and devastating floods, as well as for the smooth operation of ferries and the safe travel of passengers on the river route between Nimati and Majuli. (ANI)

