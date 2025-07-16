Guwahati, Jul 16 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 6 crore have been seized and two persons arrested in this connection in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Relentless pursuit against drugs. Based on reliable inputs, @cacharpolice conducted an anti-narcotics op in Silchar and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state apprehending 2 individuals with 20,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6 cr," the chief minister posted on X.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, he said.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

