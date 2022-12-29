Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Guwahati district on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 3.5 occurred northeast of Guwahati at 12:27 PM (local time).

Also Read | Know Your Rights as a Personal Loan Borrower; Check Here.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," said National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)