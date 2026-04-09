Sivasagar (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia cast his vote at a polling station in Simlaguri on Thursday, urging voters to prioritise development, peace, and the future of the state.

"I hope that the people of Assam will vote for development, peace, and the future of Assam, which they believe is currently not good," the Congress candidate from Nazira Constituency told ANI after exercising his franchise.

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Raising concerns over alleged external influence, he added, "I heard a large number of people loaded in buses and trains are arriving in Assam, like they did in Karnataka, Bihar... I hope the people of Assam will not let outsiders decide the future of Assam."

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly began at 7 am, with voters turning out across constituencies amid tight security arrangements. The election is witnessing a contest between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led alliance.

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Earlier, Assam Minister and BJP candidate from Jagiroad constituency, Pijush Hazarika, cast his vote and emphasised the party's stance against illegal immigration. "We are in support of Assami Muslims. Those who have come from Bangladesh illegally, we are against them. I would like to request people of Assam to please come forward to vote for development. The people of Assam are against the Bangladeshis, invaders, and illegal migrants, and that is why Congress will not get votes. More people are going to resign from the Congress party," he said.

Hazarika also criticised Congress leader Pawan Khera over allegations regarding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family, calling the claims baseless. Meanwhile, actor Aimee Baruah expressed confidence in Hazarika's victory and a BJP return to power.

The state has over 2.5 crore eligible voters, and the outcome will determine the composition of the next government. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)