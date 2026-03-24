Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination as the Indian National Congress candidate, supported by alliance partners, from the 100 No. Jorhat Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Accompanied by supporters, he held a grand rally to the office of the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner to submit his nomination papers, according to a release.

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Before filing his nomination, Gogoi paid tribute at his residence in Jorhat to his father, former Chief Minister of Assam, the late Tarun Gogoi, and his grandparents, and reaffirmed his commitment to follow their ideals, principles, and path of public service. Carrying the message of communal harmony, unity, and humanity, he also visited a gurdwara, temple, namghar, mosque, and church in Jorhat to seek blessings.

Candidates from the other two constituencies of Jorhat district, Pran Kurmi from Titabor and Pallabi Saikia from Teok, also filed their nominations alongside him.

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Speaking to the media, Gogoi extended his best wishes to all candidates from AGP, Raijor Dal, and Congress who filed nominations today.

Reacting to Titabor MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruah filing nomination as an independent candidate, Gogoi said that discussions would be held with him and expressed hope that he would not take any step detrimental to Congress. He added that detailed discussions had already taken place and further dialogue would continue, expressing hope that Baruah would act in the larger interest of the party, the release noted.

Gogoi stated that every election brings challenges and that the people will ultimately decide. He said, "The people will decide whether they want a clean and new Assam or the kind of governance represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma." Criticising the Chief Minister, he alleged that the BJP-led government has deviated from its original ideals and said that the people of Assam now seek change and a corruption-free state.

Reacting to the denial of a BJP ticket to minister Nandita Garlosa, Gogoi said she should not have been denied a ticket. He alleged that she was sidelined for opposing the allocation of thousands of bighas of land in Dima Hasao to Adani and Ambani without consulting local people. He further stated that Congress does not support tribal leaders who work in favour of big corporate houses, but rather those who stand for the rights of marginalised communities and uphold constitutional values.

Meanwhile, Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur, New Guwahati candidate Shantanu Bora, and Jalukbari candidate Bidisha Neog filed their nominations at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Hengrabari after taking out large rallies. Mira Borthakur's rally began from Manabendra Sharma Complex, while Shantanu Bora's procession started from Rajiv Bhawan. AICC General Secretary and APCC in-charge Jitendra Singh accompanied the candidates during the filing of nominations.

Jitendra Singh said, "The people of Assam have become aware of corruption and misgovernance under Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the alliance is working towards forming a new government under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi in 2026. The people of Assam want to change this time."

On the final day of nominations, candidates from Congress and its alliance partners filed nominations across constituencies where filings were pending. Among them were Nandita Garlosa (Haflong), Binanda Kumar Saikia (Sipajhar), Pranjit Choudhury (Rangia), Rekibuddin Ahmed (Samaria), Narayan Bhuyan (Bihpuria), Jayanta Khaound (Ranganadi), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Ashok Sharma (Nalbari), and Durlav Chamua (Nagaon-Batadrava), as per the release.

Similarly, nominations were filed by Utpal Gogoi (Sonari), Pradip Sarkar (Abhayapuri), David Phukan (Tinsukia), Sagarika Bora (Dergaon), Ananda Narah (Dhakuakhana), Ajay Kumar Gogoi (Dimow), and Sunil Chettri (Naduar). (ANI)

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