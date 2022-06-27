Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) Eight more persons lost their lives in the devastating flood in Assam on Monday, while over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge, officials said.

The death toll due to the flood this year mounted to 134 with eight deaths reported during the day, which include five from Cachar district and one each from Kamrup Metro, Morigaon and Nagaon, they said.

One person was also reported missing in Cachar district, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

There was, however, some improvement in the flood situation, with the total affected population declining to 21.52 lakh in 22 districts as against the previous day's 22.21 lakh in 28 districts.

Most of the rivers showed a receding trend, though Kopili at Nagaon, Barak at Cachar and Karimganj and Kushiara in Karimganj were flowing above the danger level, the officials said.

In Silchar town, which has been submerged for over a week, efforts are underway to provide relief in those areas where the administration is yet to reach, by air dropping packets with food, drinking water bottles and other essentials by Indian Air Force helicopters.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are also engaged in preparing a flood map of Silchar town so as to identify the extent of damage, and help in taking measures to mitigate losses in future, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), UNICEF and OXFAM have set up boat-mounted water treatment units to cater to the needy within Silchar and its peripheral areas, she added.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Monday visited Borjalenga and Narsinghpur development blocks in his constituency Dholai to inspect the delivery of relief materials for the flood-affected people.

The ASDMA bulletin said 2,254 villages under 61 revenue circles remain affected by the current wave of floods across the state, while 1,91,194 people have taken shelter in 538 relief camps.

Flood waters have damaged 79 roads and five bridges, even as six embankments were breached, it said.

A crop area of 74,655.89 hectares is still inundated, and 2,774 animals have so far been washed away, it added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Monday donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as assistance for the flood-hit people.

“Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our state by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Over the last few days, several prominent personalities and organisations have donated to the CM's Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating flood.

