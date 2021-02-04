Kokrajhar (Assam), Feb 4 (PTI) The residence of former Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) militant Janomohan Musahary in Assam's Kokrajhar district was raided on Thursday in connection with an arms seizure near the India-Bhutan border, police said.

Mushahary, the 'Ex-BLT Welfare Society' chairman, alleged that the raid was a "deep-rooted political conspiracy" against him.

The raid was conducted following the interrogation of six persons arrested in connection with the arms seizure, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roashan said.

"Many objects were seized during the search operation but further information cannot be disclosed to the media now as the matter is under investigation," he said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from a vehicle in Nasraibil area of Ripu reserve forest near the international border on Tuesday night and six persons were arrested.

Militant outfit BLT was disbanded in 2003, with its cadre forming the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) political party. COR DG ACD

