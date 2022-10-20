Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Assam government has raised the daily duty allowances for home guards from earlier Rs 300-315 per day per head to Rs 767 ahead of Diwali.

This decision will benefit as many as 24,000 home guards jawans, with each jawan's monthly remuneration shall now stand at around Rs 23,010.

Also Read | Oracle Rolls Out B2B Commerce Service To Cut Cost of Doing Business.

There are two categories of home guards -- basic trained home guards and advanced trained home guards.

"As per notification no. HMB. 150/2015/299, issued by the Home and Political Department, the increased duty allowances rate will be applicable from today onwards," a statement from Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Have Bilateral Meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat Today.

It is worth mentioning that a raise in the daily duty allowances has been a long-standing demand of the State's home guards -- a key arm of Assam Police as they play a crucial role in maintaining law and order.

"The Chief Minister stated that today's decision would be to step towards uplift of all sections of society. He further stated that the increase in monthly duty allowances would act as a motivation to the jawans to work with greater dedication and motivation," the CMO statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)