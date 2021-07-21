Dibrugarh, July 21: A fully vaccinated doctor in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been found to be simultaneously infected with two different COVID-19 variants of concern -- Alpha and Delta.

According to Dr BJ Borkakoti, Senior Scientist, Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, the double infection will be similar to any other mono-infection. COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Effectively Neutralises Both Alpha, Delta Variants of Coronavirus, Says NIH.

"A doctor was found to be infected simultaneously with both the variants - Alpha and Delta. It will be similar to any other mono-infection of the virus, nothing to worry that the dual infection will cause the severe disease, it is not like that," Dr Borkakoti said.

He added, "We have followed the case for one month and she is quite all right. She was fully vaccinated."

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. The second wave peaked in Assam in May with over 6,500 cases. The state is still recovering from the wave. As many as 1,797 new cases were reported on Monday.

According to the union health ministry, there are currently 17,454 active cases in the state. As many as 5,26,607 recoveries and 5,019 deaths have been reported so far.

A total of 89,40,107 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered so far, including 73,82,885 first doses and 15,57,222 second doses.

