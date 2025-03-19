Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) fair organised in Guwahati from March 17 to 19 concluded on Wednesday. The Assam government took the initiative to boost Assam's agricultural sector by providing a platform for farmer groups to showcase and market their products.

Jayanti Ramchiary, a member of a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) of Assam Udalguri district has expressed her gratitude to the government for providing support them.

"We are producing different varieties of rice, turmeric powder and different types of clothes including Aronai (Bodo community's traditional dress), Eri silk, Gamosa. The government has supported us. We also get supports from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)," Jayanti Ramchiary told ANI.

Ratan Bharali, another FPO member of Barpeta district said that, they are working on production of millet products and other products.

"NABARD has helped us more. Under Model Millet Mission, we have received a machine. We also get a tractor from the government. We are all working together. Our colleague farmers are getting training from the government side. We are all working for development of our farmers," Ratan Bharali said.

There are 740 Farmer Producer Organizations/Companies (FPOs/FPCs) in Assam.

Prabin Bharali, Cluster Development Officer, ARIAS told ANI that, the government has been organising the FPO Mela (Fair) by aiming to provide a platform to the FPOs to showcase their products and to provide a market linkage.

"We have been organising FPO Mela (Fair) since 2017 organized by the Department of Agriculture, Assam in collaboration with the Assam Small Farmers' Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC). A total of 43 FPOs across the state have participated in this fair and they are showing their products. We are working for their development, capacity building, market linkage etc," Prabin Bharali said.

Earlier Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday inaugurated the Farmer's Producer Organisation (FPO) Mela in Guwahati.

The Mela, organized by the Assam government's Agriculture Department in collaboration with the Assam Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium, was held at Shilpgram, Panjabari, Guwahati.

The 3-day event aimed to support and strengthen Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) by encouraging farmers to adopt commercially viable crop cultivation.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his interest in the development of the North Eastern region. Most farmers of Assam and North East are marginal farmers. There are more than 600 Farmer's Producer Organisations (FPOs) in our state, and they are working very well."

He further said, "In 2022-24, the products worth Rs 4000 crore produced by these FPOs exported from the state to outside of the state. Today, many educated youths of the state are coming and engaging themselves in the agriculture sector. The FPOs from 12 districts have participated in this Mela, and representatives of two FPOs from Meghalaya have also participated. I hope that farmers will get high benefits from this fair (Mela)."

The Assam Agriculture Minister further said that PM Modi's 2020 initiative to establish 10,000 FPOs nationwide has been instrumental in empowering small and marginal farmers.

"In Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has prioritized agricultural development, leading to the growth of FPOs in the state. The 2025-26 state budget under the Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana has allocated Rs 10 lakh each for around 500 FPOs to cover operational costs. This fair is expected to accelerate Assam's agricultural transformation by fostering entrepreneurship among farmers," Atul Bora said. (ANI)

