Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Assam government will launch a four-year mentorship programme called Project Arohan to provide guidance to students and hone their skills.

For this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Anita Rajan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, skill development of Tata Trusts and sought from them cooperation for the project.

"To mentor our students & help them hone their skills, we will launch a 4-year mentorship programme called Project Arohan. In this regard, met Anita Rajan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and sought cooperation for the project," said a tweet from Sarma. (ANI)

