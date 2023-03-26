Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on his maiden visit to Jorhat on Sunday, visited Assam Agricultural University and took stock of different activities undertaken by the university.

He also asked the scientists and teaching faculty of the university to direct their research to improve the yield of agricultural produce and contribute to promoting the quality of life of the farmers. While interacting with the teaching fraternity, Governor Kataria highlighted the need to pay remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce.

The Assam Governor also appealed to the university students to explore the realm of agro entrepreneurship.

He asked the students to become enterprising and encourage agro-entrepreneurship which not only promises financial independence but also augments agricultural yields.

While talking to the students he got important inputs about their research activities and asked them to keep working to script phenomenal growth in agriculture. Considering the pivotal role played by Assam Agricultural University in agricultural research and the resultant growth in agricultural outputs, the Governor appealed to the university fraternity to spearhead the path-breaking research for the benefit of the agriculture sector and the wellbeing of the farmers.

He also asked the university fraternity to pay interest in natural farming as the state presents a potential avenue for the growth of natural farming. Governor Kataria also visited Assam Womens University and interacted with the students and teachers.

He said, "Assam Women's University is an academic bastion for women's education and is serving as a vital pillar in promoting women's education in the state and empowering them through higher education."

The Governor asked the teaching fraternity of the university to take a lead in women's transformative education and empower the human resources of the state.

VC of AAU Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, VC of Assam Womens University Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwor, DC of Jorhat Pulak Mahanta along with a host of other dignitaries were present during the visit. (ANI)

