Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): A group of 40 students participating in the 'Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Programme' met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Youth Exchange Programme has been organised by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India. It is hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

It may be noted that the Ashtalakshmi Darshan 2025 programme, which was underway from 15 to 27 December 2025, aimed to promote cultural and educational exchange among students of different states.

The programme hosted visiting undergraduate student delegates from Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Interacting with the students, Governor Acharya focused on the core spirit of Rashtra Bhav and Rashtra Seva, emphasising that a deep sense of national consciousness and service to society form the foundation of responsible citizenship.

The Governor said that India's strength lies in its youth, whose energy, integrity, and commitment to national values can shape the country's future in a meaningful way.

The Governor noted that programmes like the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange play an important role in strengthening national integration by providing young minds with an opportunity to understand the nation's cultural diversity, development perspectives, and shared heritage.

Encouraging students to draw inspiration from positive national narratives, the Governor asked them to listen regularly to 'Mann Ki Baat', noting that it offers valuable insights into nation-building, innovation, social responsibility, and grassroots efforts that contribute to India's progress.

He called upon the students to internalise these messages and actively contribute towards the service of the nation in their respective spheres.

The students shared their experiences under the Youth Exchange Programme and expressed happiness over the experiences they gained from the programme. They also described the interaction with the Governor as motivating and enriching, which would help them to march forward positively. (ANI)

