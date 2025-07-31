Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday presented the Governor of Assam Award for Excellence 2025 in different categories at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary.

It may be noted that the Governor presented the Governor's Award for Excellence in Science, Engineering, Medicine and Environment to Bapan Das, an entrepreneur who promoted antibiotic-free poultry farming. His startup 'Graduate Farmer' was recognised among the top 20 emerging startups of North East by IIMCIP (IIM Calcutta Innovation Park).

Moreover, the Governor also presented the Award for Excellence for Social Work and Public Affairs to Assistant Professor Dr. Amar Upadhyaya of Dibrugarh University, in recognition of his initiatives, including plantation drives, blood donation camps, campaigns on education, digital literacy, and women's empowerment.

The award in the field of literature and education has been given to former Head of the Department, Assamese, Gauhati University, Dr. Nagen Thakur, posthumously, in recognition of his role in Assamese literature.

Devashish Thakur, his son, received the commendation on his behalf.

An award in the field of Art and Culture has been given to Umananda Dowerah for his pioneering role as a curator and archivist of old Assamese gramophone records, who established a gramophone records museum at Moran in Dibrugarh district.

The Award for Trade, Industry and Commerce was given to Abhinash Hazarika of Kakojan Kamar, Jorhat district, in recognition of his role as an educator and professional trainer who trains students and artisans across different districts of the state and outside.

Moreover, in the field of Sports Governor, the Assam Award for Excellence has been conferred on Debashish Roy, Guwahati. Debashish Roy is a celebrated footballer who has brought laurels to the state through his achievements.

The award carries a traditional gamocha, a seleng sador, a medallion, a citation, a cheque of Rs one lakh and a japi.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya, while congratulating the awardees, hailed their contributions in different fields of interest.

Expressing his happiness for having been given the opportunity to serve the state, the Governor Acharya paid his obeisance to Maa Kamakhya, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev.

Acharya, moreover, said that Assam has no dearth of talents as the state nurtured Lachit Borphukan, Veer Chilarai, Kanaklata Barua, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and others who made the state proud of their works and achievements.

He further said that, during his visits to different districts of the state, he was fascinated by witnessing the immense potential of the state along with its people.

He also said that, as a Governor as well as the Chancellor of the universities, his role was not limited to academic review alone; he took an interest in forging communication with students and teachers.

Acharya said that the awards, launched on 17 September 2024 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, have been envisaged to recognise the individuals who have been playing an important role in contributing to the robust development journey initiated under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He, therefore, said that honouring the individuals from Raj Bhavan amounts to facilitating and expediting the holistic growth trajectory of the state.

The first lady of Assam Kumud Devi, Chief Executive Member North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Dr.Tuliram Ronghang, DGP Harmeet Singh, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

