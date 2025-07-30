Jabalpur, July 30: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of former chemistry professor Mamta Pathak, who had argued her case using scientific knowledge, for murdering her doctor husband by electrocution in Chhatarpur district in 2021.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Devnarayan Mishra on Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment handed down by the Chhatarpur court. Madhya Pradesh Professor Accused of Killing Husband by Giving Electric Shocks Stuns High Court With Chemistry-Based Defence; Video of Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

Mamta's husband, Dr. Neeraj Pathak, died on April 29, 2021, at his house in Loknathpuram Colony with electric burn marks detected on his body.

