Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing COVID situation in the state and called for widespread RAT and RT-PCR testings along with adherence to strict quarantine mechanism to arrest the surging coronavirus cases.

The governor, in a video conference with chief secretary, Director General of Police, principal secretary Health along with other officials, directed that testing and quarantine mechanism should be made more strict and intensive as there has been an increase in positive cases.

He said that after the sudden rise in positive cases, the state government has intensified testing across the state.

Mukhi said that during the first wave of the COVID pandemic, Assam had used the best available practices to effectively contain the infection and this time too, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state would definitely achieve success against the pandemic.

The governor said that though the positivity rate in the state has dropped in the last couple of days, the number of cases have been rising due to increased testing.

He said that with the adherence to the right kind of treatment protocol which the state government is practising, this rising trend can be reversed within a few days.

The governor also took stock of the treatment facilities including ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen concentrators, stock of oxygen, and expressed his satisfaction.

He said that if the people at large cooperate in following COVID appropriate behaviour, the positive cases in the state can be arrested.

Mukhi, however, asked the principal secretary Health and Family Welfare, Anurag Goyal to take special care for the districts like Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Darrang, Barpeta, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong and South Salmara where positive cases have shown a rising trend.

He also asked Goyal to intensify Information, Education and Communication activities across the state to motivate people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and for adopting institutional quarantine especially for those positive cases above the age of 50 years.

