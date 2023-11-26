Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): With the vision of transforming the rural landscape of the state through dairy farming, the Assam government has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the holistic development of the dairy sector of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said, "The Assam government has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the holistic development of the dairy sector of the state.

The Assam government has targeted increasing milk production to 39 lakh litres per day in the state in the coming days.

"Our government is planning to make Assam a self-sufficient state in milk and egg production in the coming years," Bora said.

Currently, the state has produced 29 lakh litres of milk per day and the Assam government is planning to process 10 lakh litres more per day, Bora said further.

"We have targeted producing 10 lakh litres of milk more in the coming days. The joint venture will establish six mega plants in the state," he added.

He further said that the state government has taken up several initiatives for the development of the dairy sector in the state and dairy farmers.

He also said that, out of the total milk production of the state, around 95 percent is unorganised.

He further thanked Prime Narendra Modi-led government and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their initiatives for the development of farmers.

This year's National Milk Day was celebrated in Guwahati in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Parshottam Rupala, the Arunachal Pradesh Minister, MPs and other senior government officials.

Earlier, the Assam government said on Thursday that it has identified land at three places to set up mega milk processing plants, with each having a capacity of one lakh litres per day.

Addressing a press conference, Atul Bora said a joint venture company of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the state government will set up these plants as part of the Assam Dairy Development Plan.

Bora said the Centre will celebrate National Milk Day on November 26 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien in Guwahati in association with the Assam government.

In January last year, the Assam government and NDDB signed an agreement to create a Rs 2,000-crore joint venture for the holistic development of the dairy sector in the state.

As per the MoU, a joint venture company of NDDB and the Assam government would be set up with a target to process 10 lakh litres of milk through six new units in seven years. (ANI)

