Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that around 100 new positions would be created in the lower judiciary by the Assam government as a step towards faster dispensation of justice in the state.

The Centre has approved Rs 9,000 crore for improvement of judicial infrastructure and Assam would receive around Rs 300 crore as its share, Sarma said while addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim here.

In addition to that, the state government will provide another Rs 300 crore in this regard, the chief minister said.

The state government is also contemplating various welfare schemes for those who retire from active practising, Sarma added.

The chief minister also pointed out the need to expedite the justice delivery mechanism.

Many people, despite being victim of circumstances, hesitate to seek legal help, as chasing justice often becomes an expensive affair, owing to the long process involved with it, he said.

"I call upon the office bearers of the Bar Council to find out as to how it can play its role to help the weak and under privileged," Sarma added.

The CM said that the country's judicial system has a long and illustrious history and has provided a robust foundation to the country's democracy.

"The judiciary has always played a key role in upholding the rule of law and maintaining the fine balance of power among the four pillars of our democracy. This has ensured the fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens of this country remained intact, the chief minister added.

He lauded the Indian judiciary for strengthening the country's legal and constitutional framework, emanating from the numerous landmark judgments passed by it.

"The judiciary is a great arbitrator and the landmark judgment in the Ram Janambhoomi case in 2019 addressed the claims of all stake holders and settled this long standing issue in the most remarkable and amicable manner", Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Gauhati High Court Museum, built at the old block of the Guwahati High Court premises in the presence of the chief minister.

Various items, such as handwritten copy of the Constitution of India, robes, wigs of retired and past judges, litho machine, among others are on display in the museum.

Both the programmes were attended by the Chief Justices of the High Court of Gauhati, Chhattisgarh and Telangana R M Chaya, Arup Kumar Goswami and Ujjal Kumar Bhuyan respectively, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Chairman of the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, Judges, past and present, among others were present on the occasion.

A national seminar on the subject "Role of Technology and in Facilitating Speedy Justice" was also held during the day.

