Guwahati (Assam) [India] January 18 (ANI): Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi inaugurated a photo exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari, Guwahati on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Mukhi said that the photo exhibition on the unsung heroes of the Northeast is a great opportunity for the public to come and learn about the sacrifices of our revered freedom fighters.

"We are privileged to celebrate 75 Years of Independence of this great nation and in the history of India's freedom struggle, the brave hearts of the Northeast will always be remembered with great admiration and respect", he added.

Prof. Mukhi appreciated the initiative taken by CBC Guwahati for mounting more than 50 Exhibitions on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the past years.

While addressing the gathering Director General, North East Zone, Ministry of I&B B. Narayanan (IIS) said that CBC Guwahati, through this exhibition, aims to highlight the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle and it will shed light on the lives of the Freedom Fighters from the Northeastern part of the country.

He further asserted that this exhibition will act as a platform for the visitors to learn about the Freedom Fighters' contribution to India's independence.

Siddharta Bhattacharya, MLA East Guwahati in his address said, "There are many Freedom Fighters who sacrificed their lives for this country and Amrit Mahotsav honours them, and CBC Guwahati's Photo Exhibition is a unique attempt to popularize their contribution among the common masses."

Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, Guwahati lauded the efforts of CBC Guwahati for organising the Photo Exhibition and said that the youth will be able to learn about the freedom fighters from the exhibition.

He urged the audience and visitors to join in the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav.

Various performances viz. dance, drama, puppetry show, interactive sessions, quizzes and discussions on Amrit Mahotsav are slated for the five-day event.

The artists of the Song and Drama Division performed various dance forms and musical programmes in the inaugural event.

All five days will present cultural programmes - folk songs and folk dances depicting the culture and tradition of the different tribes of Assam and the other parts of the Northeast.

Food stalls are another highlight of the event. Self-Help Groups have opened food stalls of delicious cuisines of Assam for visitors. (ANI)

