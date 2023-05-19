Cachar (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Two people were arrested in connection with the Indian Premier League gambling racket in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Thursday.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Gautam Roy and Rupal Mudak.

Also Read | Mexico Finds 49 Kidnapped Migrants.

Superintendent of Police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta said that the accused were running illegal IPL gambling in the Barak Valley region.

"We have intensified our operation against IPL gambling in the district and arrested a few persons earlier also. Based on secret information, we launched an operation early today morning in the Shivaji Nagar area of Silchar town and arrested two persons who were running IPL gambling in the entire Barak Valley region," SP Cachar Numal Mahatta said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Medical Staff Help Woman Deliver Baby Girl at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara.

The police further mentioned that cash of Rs 39 lakh cash has been recovered from the possession of the accused along with a laptop, and mobile phones.

"We have recovered Rs 39 lakh, one laptop, 8 mobile phones, and three ledger books in possession from them," he said.

Police said that a case has been registered in this incident.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)