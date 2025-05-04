Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Jeep Safari at Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed from May 19 until further notice due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, according to a notification issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

"It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Jeep Safari for the visitors in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May, 2025, due to inclement weather and road conditions," the notice read.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also shared the update on X on Sunday, stating, "In view of persistent bad weather and poor road conditions, Jeep Safari at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May 2025 until further notice."

Earlier in April, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reported an all-time high number of tourists in the financial year 2024-25.

According to data shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a total of 4,06,564 tourists -- including 17,693 foreign visitors -- visited the park during the year, generating revenue of Rs 10.90 crore.

She further said that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Assam, continue to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts. Tourism has experienced a significant upsurge this year, and the number of visitors has increased fourfold in the last ten years.

What has been remarkable is the increase in foreign tourists, which is now an impressive 4.5 per cent of the total tourists.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants, such as the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

"In the past two years, Kaziranga National Park proudly welcomed His Excellency, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, marking a historic moment. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history as the first to visit Kaziranga on 9th March 2024. He is the first Prime Minister to do so since its elevation to a National Park in 1974. Very recently, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, along with 60 Heads of Mission from various countries, visited the park as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative on Feb 24, 2025, emphasising its global significance," Ghosh said.

Kaziranga has also earned its place in the Global tourism destinations, with The New York Times recently ranking Assam and Kaziranga as one of the top must-see destinations, she said.

"Further, the Assam Government has prioritised eco-friendly tourism in Kaziranga and has announced the incentivisation of EV safari vehicles in the recent budget. Kaziranga roared globally, hosting the 12th International Tourism Mart from 26th to 29th Nov 2024. This significant event underscored the park's role in promoting sustainable tourism and conservation efforts on an international platform. Moreover, Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve was an integral part of the Advantage Assam Summit, showcasing its strategic importance in fostering specialised skills for conservation and sustainable tourism under Advantage Assam 2.0," she added.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve comprise three Divisions: Eastern Assam, Bokakhat; Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon. (ANI)

