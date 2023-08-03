Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): Due to the continuous rise in temperature and the prevailing heat, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration in Assam has rescheduled the timings of classes at all educational institutions to start at 7:30 am from today and will remain in force till August 15, said an official.

This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff members.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration, in its order, rescheduled the timings of classes at all educational institutions due to rising mercury levels.

According to the order, Lower Primary (LP) Schools will now operate from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, Middle English (ME) Schools from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, and Higher Secondary (HS) Schools from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The order also instructs schools to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms or shaded areas.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Cabinet on Wednesday took several decisions in the fields of education, tourism, industry, sports, and others.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu told ANI, "The state cabinet had decided to upgrade 116 tea garden model schools as government schools, to conduct the TET cum recruitment examination for recruiting teachers in the secondary level schools, to form a governing body in engineering colleges and polytechnics in the state, to appoint head teachers in the primary schools, etc." (ANI)

