Gandhinagar, August 3: Men frequently go to great efforts to win over their spouses. What if the big plan calls for pretending to be a covert agent? A 31-year-old guy from Gujarat's Gandhinagar would not have anticipated that his bold ruse would disastrously fail and that his plan would land him in the police station.

On Tuesday, Gunjan Kantiya entered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Jagatpur on SP Road alone as his wife waited in their parked car. The idea was to 'prove' to her that Kantiya was, in fact, a secret service operative in order to allay her concerns. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Poses As RAW Officer on Matrimonial Site, Dupes Woman of Rs 5 Lakh.

Kantiya had obviously overestimated the skill and wit of actual cops because they soon recognised his ID as a fake and subsequently sent him to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) headquarters nearby.

Kantiya's true identity was revealed to the police here by the NIA agent who took him to the ATS. Kantiya, a citizen of Amreli and a resident of Gandhinagar's Mansa taluka's Aalloa village, owns and operates a visa consulting business in Mansa.

According to the police, Kantiya disclosed to his wife that his other identities were only a front for his "real job" as an NIA covert agent. He was listed on one ID as a junior town planner (IAS grade-2) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India. It said that the joining date will be February 18, 2021. According to the FIR and another ID, he worked as a deputy executive engineer for the Gujarat government's Road and Building Department. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Man Poses As IPS Officer on Dating, Matrimonial Apps To Dupe Women, Arrested.

The NIA and other government departments' high-ranking officers' logos and signatures were downloaded, according to the police, by Kantiya to create the fake IDs. Kantiya admitted to using these cards several times to get work done and stay in circuit houses to police during the first interrogation. The case is comparable to a March incident in which the accused, Kiran Patel, pretended to be an IAS official in order to obtain Z+ security in the Kashmir valley.

