Kaziranga, September 26: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authority on Friday officially opened the Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for tourists, to enhance their Durga Puja celebration experience. Local MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Mrinal Saikia, and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Dr Sonali Ghosh were present on the occasion.

Before the opening ceremony, the guests and others paid their tributes to Singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore recently. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Kohora Range (Central Range) of the national park would likely open in the second week of October, while the Elephant Safari would begin in the national park from November 1, 2025. Kaziranga National Park Expansion Approved: Assam Cabinet Adds 47,000 Hectares to Boost Wildlife Conservation and Eco-Tourism.

As Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve opens for tourists from today, 26th September 2025, I am sharing a video capturing its unique biodiversity and timeless natural pride. 🌿🦏 This Puja season, step into the wild heart of Assam and let Mother Nature leave you spellbound.… pic.twitter.com/BXXReZkZw4 — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) September 26, 2025

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that we have opened the Bagori Range for tourists today. "In the opening ceremony, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Mrinal Saikia, PCCF Chief Wildlife Warden, DC Golaghat and other senior officials are present. First, we have opened the Bagori Range because we have been able to clear the roads. We are planning to open the other ranges for tourists soon. We hope that we will be able to open the Kohora Range for tourists within the month of October. Last year, we recorded over 5 lakh tourists' footfall here," Dr Ghosh added. International Primate Day 2025: Kaziranga National Park Celebrates Awareness Event in Burapahar, Showcasing Community Role in Conservation (See Pics).

On the other hand, MLA Mrinal Saikia said that, today, the Bagori Range has been opened for tourists, and gradually, other ranges will also be opened. "We hope that this year more tourists will come to Kaziranga," MLA Saikia said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he had instructed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the untimely demise of singer and Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

