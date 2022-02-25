Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) Assam on Friday registered a dip in new COVID-19 cases as 18 more people tested positive for the infection, 14 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,24,088, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,638 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said, adding that 1,347 Covid positive patients have died for other reasons.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 12 fresh cases against 14 infections on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,56,982 infections so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries increased by over 28 per cent to 73 persons on Friday from 57 people on Thursday.

Assam currently has 263 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,15,840 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent against total testing of 2,82,98,472 samples so far.

The NHM further said a total of 4,32,16,884 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,33,79,404 first doses, 1,95,82,595 second doses and 2,54,885 precaution doses.

