Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases across Assam dropped to 259 on Sunday with testing numbers falling sharply during the day.

Sunday's tests were less than half the numbers done on Saturday.

With the detection of 259 new COVID-19 against the testing of 31,906 samples on Sunday, the north-eastern state has reported a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent for the day, the National Health Mission said.

The state had reported 499 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday against the testing of 71,638 samples.

With 11 patients -- two persons each in Golaghat, Jorhat, and Nagaon, and one each in Baksa, Chirang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts - losing their lives in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,751.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Currently, the state has a total of 4,355 active cases.

Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest number of new cases at 91, followed by Jorhat (21), Sonitpur (20), and Lakhimpur (15).

With the coronavirus tally at 5,95,105, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.64 per cent against the total testing of 2,25,42,649 samples so far.

During the day, the state reported 200 more recoveries than the number of fresh infections.

In Assam, 5,83,652 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The NHM further said a total of 2,01,48,537 doses have been administered thus far, of whom 36,99,723 have received both doses of the vaccine.

As many as 89,785 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,53,153 on Saturda

