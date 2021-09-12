New Delhi, September 10: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will observe 'National Unemployment Day' across the country on September 17. Incidentally, September 17 also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The youth of the country are roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power after making big promises of providing 2 crore jobs per year, but today the Centre is completely silent on the issue of employment," said Srinivas BV, President, IYC. Indian Youth Congress To Observe ‘National Unemployment Day’ Across the Country on September 17.

Indian Youth Congress' Tweet

Youth Congress Halla Bol against massive unemployment. IYC will celebrate PM's birthday as National Unemployment day ! On 17th September, Join us !#NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/apxDshImEu — Youth Congress (@IYC) September 12, 2021

The Youth Congress said in a statement that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in one year. "Unemployment has become the biggest epidemic and the silence of the Modi government is taking a toll on the youth of the country," the statement said.

