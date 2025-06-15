Guwahati, Jun 15 (PTI) Assam reported three fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Sunday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, there are 29 active cases in Assam, of which three were detected since Saturday.

Also Read | Nexa Evergreen Land Scam: Subhash Bijarani and Ranveer Bijarani Dupe 70,000 People for INR 2,676 Crore in 'Dholera Smart City' Scheme Fraud, ED Raids Ongoing.

Since January this year, Assam has seen 14 people recovering from COVID-19, including one in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are 7,383 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, and 10 more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

Also Read | PM Modi Cyprus Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Limassol (See Pics and Video).

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)