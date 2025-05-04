Jagiroad (Assam), May 4 (PTI) Assam is seeking to attract investments from Japan through its recent engagements, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday as the state is hosting a Japanese delegation led by its Speaker of House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro.

It is the fourth high-level team visiting this northeastern state since February.

The frequent visits by the top Japanese delegations over the last few months is a positive sign for the state, which is already implementing several developmental projects with help from that country, Sarma maintained.

"During my visit to Japan in February, I met the Speaker, who had hosted me for dinner at his house, and I then invited him to Assam. He has now come here with a more than 50-member delegation," Sarma told reporters after a visit to the upcoming Tata semiconductor unit here with the foreign delegation.

The Japanese delegation led by its House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a three-day visit to Assam.

Sarma said he had a detailed discussion with Fukushiro and his team on Saturday evening, with the delegation later attending a dinner hosted in their honour by the governor and the speaker of the Assam assembly.

The delegation visited an upcoming Japan-assisted skill training centre and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, at Amingaon earlier on Sunday, followed by a trip to the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, the chief minister.

"I will be hosting the honourable Speaker for dinner at my residence tonight," Sarma said.

This is the fourth high-level delegation visit to the state since he had toured Japan in February.

The Japanese ambassador to India came twice, an industry delegation attended the Advantage Assam business summit and a team of intellectuals were also here for a meeting, the chief minister said.

"In the meantime, Japan has withdrawn its travel advisory against Assam. I have been told by their embassy people that so many delegations coming here over a short period is a positive sign," he maintained.

"If we can remain engaged with them, we can get more assistance and industry from them in the future," Sarma said, adding that several key projects are already underway with Japanese help.

"This time, we are looking for investment and hopefully the ice will melt soon," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, during the delegation's visit to IIT Guwahati, they were given a tour of key research facilities at the top institute, an official statement said.

At the Centre for Nanotechnology, the delegates toured the state-of-the-art cleanroom facility, such as the one being developed at the upcoming Tata semiconductor plant, a project that IIT Guwahati, is actively supporting.

They also reviewed several indigenous research innovations and ongoing projects in nanotechnology.

The delegation also visited the Technology Incubation Centre and Research Park, where they were introduced to pioneering work in Artificial Intelligence and healthcare technologies.

Start-ups incubated at the institute showcased a wide range of medical and sustainable devices, some of which were presented as mementoes to the speaker.

Addressing a gathering during the visit, Fukushiro emphasised the strong democratic foundations and shared developmental goals of India and Japan.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in emerging technologies, human resource development and pursuit of sustainable development.

The speaker also noted the vital role both nations play as leaders in innovation and democracy in the Eastern Hemisphere and called for deeper cooperation through research, education, cultural exchange and innovation-driven partnerships.

The delegation included four members of Parliament, the former Japanese ambassador to India, senior officials from the Government of Japan and representatives from the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi.

In addition, 22 delegates representing various Japanese industries also participated in the visit.

Professor Devendra Jalihal, the director of IIT Guwahati, welcomed the delegation and presented an overview of the institute's vision, global collaborations, achievements and commitment to advancing scientific and technological research.

The visit also featured one-on-one discussions between the Japanese delegates, IIT Guwahati officials and representatives from the Government of Assam.

It focused on strengthening current collaborations and aligning future efforts with the vision of increasing Indo-Japan student and research exchanges to 50,000, as envisioned by the prime ministers of both countries.

