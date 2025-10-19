Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia wrote a letter to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, urging a transparent and thorough investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Saikia requested a coroner's inquiry into the death of Garg.

Zubeen Garg, a revered Assamese musician and cultural icon, passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Saikia stated in his letter that, "while his death has caused immense grief across India, particularly in his home state of Assam, the concerning circumstances surrounding the incident have raised serious questions that demand urgent clarification."

It is stated in the letter that "Garg was in Singapore as part of an official Indian cultural delegation commemorating the 60th Anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

He was invited as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the "North East India Festival," a diplomatic initiative co-hosted by the Indian High Commission in Singapore with the support of your esteemed authorities. His participation symbolised a significant moment of shared heritage and diplomatic relations, a moment now profoundly overshadowed by this tragedy."

He highlighted that, "Prior to his travel, Mr Garg's physician had advised him to strictly abstain from water and fire-related activities due to a diagnosed seizure condition, mandating ongoing treatment for a minimum of three years. These critical medical details were known to and shared with his manager, accompanist, and the event organiser."

In his letter, Saikia alleged that Garg's critical health condition, including a seizure disorder, was not disclosed to the yacht charter company and crew, preventing essential safety protocols from being implemented.

In his letter, Saikia expressed concerns over the circumstances surrounding Garg's death, citing negligence and breach of duty of care by the singer's manager, accompanist, and event organiser.

"While Garg was a known swimming enthusiast, his family had meticulously managed his itinerary to mitigate risks posed by his life-threatening condition. Despite this, and with full awareness of both his enthusiasm and the associated dangers, his manager, accompanist, and the event organiser arranged a private yacht party without his family's knowledge. The subsequent water-based activities were conducted without medical supervision and with inadequate flotation support. Evidence, including witness testimony and video footage, indicates that Garg removed his life vest before entering the water after complaining of its poor fit. These facts raise grave concerns of negligence and a fundamental breach of the duty of care owed to him", the letter stated.

"It is my firm belief that Mr Garg's companions deliberately concealed his critical health information from the yacht charter company and its crew, thereby preventing the implementation of essential safety protocols. There is also a strong possibility that this vital information was withheld from responding paramedics, potentially exacerbating his medical decline," the letter read.

Saikia requested that the Singaporean government ensure a full, transparent, and independent coroner's inquiry, facilitated by cooperation between the Singapore Police Force, the Indian High Commission, and the Assam Police's Special Investigation Team.

A coroner's inquiry is a formal investigation into an unnatural, violent, sudden, or unexplained death to determine the cause and manner of death. Led by a coroner, sometimes with a jury, it collects evidence, including witness testimony and medical reports, to establish who the deceased was and how, when, and where they died. Inquests are not trials and do not assign blame or criminal liability, but their findings can influence further legal action.

He also urged the public release of the coroner's findings and autopsy reports to reaffirm public confidence in the investigative process.

"Furthermore, I am concerned that when the Singapore Police Force responded to the distress call (SOS), these same individuals may have deliberately withheld knowledge of his critical health condition and the inherent dangers of the water. This omission appears to be a deliberate attempt to mischaracterise the incident as a mere 'accident,' thereby manipulating the inquiry towards a premature conclusion of "no foul play." In this regard, I had previously written to the Hon'ble Indian High Commissioner in Singapore on 22 September 2025, expressing my apprehensions of foul play and requesting that these concerns be formally conveyed to the Singapore Police Force," the letter stated. (ANI)

