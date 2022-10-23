Kamrup (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): A man was killed at a railway crossing in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday after being hit by a train while he was trying to illegally cross the railway tracks.

The incident took place at the Ranigate area near Azara railway station in Kamrup district.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: 'May Light Continue To Triumph Over Darkness', Says Israeli President Issac Herzog, Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

In the CCTV footage, the deceased was seen as running to illegally cross the railway tracks and was hit by the train.

CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De, told ANI that the incident took place in the Ranigate area.

Also Read | Bhima Koregaon Case: Supreme Court Allows Parties to Inspect Medical Reports of Gautam Navlakha, Hearing on November 9.

"When the unidentified man had tried to illegally cross the level crossing, train no. 13282 run over him," the CPRO of NF Railway said.

Following the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and found the body. The deceased person is yet to be identified. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)