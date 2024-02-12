Biswanath (Assam) [India] February 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Monabari area of Assam's Biswanath district on Monday, officials said.

The fire erupted at a market complex in the Monabari area of Biswanath district, confirmed a source.

There were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident, said the local police.

Several shops and business establishments were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

A senior police official in Biswanath district said that fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

