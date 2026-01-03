Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 3 (ANI): Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, as part of efforts to strengthen disaster management infrastructure in the state, ceremonially handed over 40 motorised high-speed rescue inflatable rubber boats to the Fire and Emergency Services at a programme held at the Gateway Terminal in Guwahati on Saturday.

The event was attended by Additional Director General of Police and Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, Surendra Kumar; Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Minakshi Das Nath; Senior Superintendent of Police and Advisor, Fire & Emergency Services, Dr. Sadiq Ali Ahmed; Advisor, Inland Water Transport Development Society, Comodor K. C. Choudhury; along with officers of ASDMA and Fire & Emergency Services, and personnel of SDRF.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 30,655 enterprising women of the Borsola Assembly Constituency in Sonitpur district under the Mukhya Mantri Manhila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

Under the same programme, he also handed over seed capital to 39,701 women in the Sipajhar Assembly Constituency in Darrang district. Under this distribution, entrepreneurship funds have so far been disbursed to 14,46,021 women across 62 Assembly Constituencies in the state under MMUA.

Chief Minister Sarma also virtually laid the foundation stone for a Super Speciality Hospital to be constructed at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital campus, involving a project cost of Rs. 306 crore.

He also laid the foundation for Karmabir Chandranath Sharma Government Model Degree College to be built at Nij-Bihaguri, involving a financial outlay of Rs 35 crore.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the Sarkahat Mini Stadium, constructed at a project cost of Rs. 11 crore.

The six-storey super-speciality hospital block to be constructed at the Tezpur Medical College campus will house key departments, including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Urology, as well as emergency services. In addition, it will include a mortuary block, a medical gas pipeline system, a cafeteria, and modern waste management facilities, thereby providing world-class healthcare services to the community. (ANI)

