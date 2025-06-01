Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister (DoHUA) Jayanta Mallabaruah visited various flood-affected areas in Guwahati on Saturday to assess the prevailing situation and review the government's emergency response measures.

During his inspection, the Minister visited several critical sites, including Juripar, the inundated stretch from Basistha Chariali to Balughat along the National Highway, the area near Excel Care Hospital, Pandu Temple Ghat, Kamakhya Foothills, B Baruah Road, GS Road, the area behind the AGP Office in Ambari, Pibco Point, Rukminigaon, Rukmininagar, and others.

Addressing the media, Minister Baruah explained that many of these flood-affected zones function like basins, collecting runoff from the surrounding hills. He informed that two major drainage channels are currently under construction to divert this water.

"The water from Rukminigaon can only be pumped out once the surrounding areas are cleared," he noted, emphasising the need for a coordinated and phased approach to drainage clearance, which is already underway.

In Juripar, where floodwaters from the Meghalaya hills and Khanapara converge, the Minister highlighted that the original 'Juri' river has narrowed over time due to encroachment and urban development. To address this, the GMDA has proposed a "drain-cum-road" project aimed at restoring and widening the natural channel to facilitate water flow towards the Brahmaputra through Silsakoo.

He further informed that, based on a joint survey with a Netherlands-based team, the government is formulating a comprehensive flood management strategy. This includes adopting proven practices from cities like the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to upgrade Guwahati's drainage infrastructure. Two major drainage projects are in progress, one from Koinadhara to Deepor Beel and another from Juripar through Bondajan to the Brahmaputra, which are expected to significantly mitigate flooding in the long run.

Minister Baruah also lauded the efforts of GMC workers, particularly in Chandmari, Zoo Road, and Silpukhuri, where swift drain-cleaning efforts have ensured that floodwaters recede within a few hours after heavy rainfall.

He assured that essential relief materials, including baby food, mosquito repellents, and other daily necessities, are being distributed to affected families with support from the district administration.

He asserted that the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs remains committed to providing immediate relief and pursuing long-term flood mitigation for Guwahati.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, GMC Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal, and other ward councillors and departmental officials accompanied the minister during the inspection. (ANI)

